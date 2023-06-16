Friday, June 16, 2023 – President William Ruto is in the spotlight for the wrong reasons yet again. This is after a witness linked him directly to the Sh180 million fake tender scandal.

Prosecution witness Solomon Muema shocked Milimani Law Courts after he claimed that the Sh180 million laptop tender scam was signed in Ruto’s office, then the Deputy President.

According to him, the contract to supply 2800 computers was signed between his Nduso Investment Limited company and Ruto’s then office at Harambee Annex.

He told Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina that Charles Kamolo Musinga signed the contract on behalf of Makindu Motors owner Musyoki Nge while Ms. Muhoro and James William Makokha alias Wanyonyi signed on behalf of Ruto.

After signing the agreement, the witness said they delivered the consignment of 2800 laptops valued at KSh 269,360,000 to people who claimed to be Ruto’s representatives.

However, the charge sheet indicates the scam cost KSh 180 million.

Musinga, who co-owns Makindu Motors with Ngei, told the court how he was duped into believing their company had won a tender to supply 2,800 laptops at the DP’s office.

Ruto is not new to scandals. In February 2020, Ruto’s then office was put on the spot over a KSh39 billion fake arms deal.

He admitted that a meeting to defraud foreigners of billions of shillings was held in his office at Harambee House Annex but only for 23 minutes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.