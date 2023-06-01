Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 1, 2023 – Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, is among senior government officials who have had their life transformed drastically, thanks to being appointed as Cabinet Secretary by President William Ruto.

Before he was appointed CS, eight months ago, Murkomen was among legislators who were struggling financially but 8 months after he was appointed to the powerful post, the man from Embubut is swimming in money, thanks to kickbacks and cartel money in his extensive ministry.

On Wednesday, Murkomen was spotted wearing Philipp Plein sneakers. Images shared on Instagram showed the politician scrolling on his phone, wearing black pants, a cap, and the pricey sneakers.

Known as the phantom kicks, a white version of the shoes costs Sh 84,000 while a black version goes for Sh 96,000.

Early this year, Murkomen was also spotted wearing a Hublot Classic Fusion Ceramic King Gold watch.

According to the watchmaker’s website, the Hublot model starts from just over a million, and the prices increase with size.

The priciest watch in the series is 45 millimeters and costs around Sh 1.6 million.

Murkomen’s watch boasts water resistance up to depths of 50 meters and has a self-winding mechanism with a 42-hour power reserve.

