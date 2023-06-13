Tuesday June 13, 2023 – Trans influencer Rose Montoya won’t have another chance to take her boobs out at the White House as she’s been banned for flashing her breasts at President Biden’s Pride event.

This came after a footage of her going topless at Saturday’s Pride party at the White House which she shared, went viral.

Rose was an invited guest for Saturday’s Pride celebration at the White House where she shook hands with Biden and later pulled down her white dress to expose her boobs on the South lawn, with the Truman Balcony and a Pride flag in the background. In the video, Rose is cupping her boobs and is flanked by a couple of shirtless men.

Ripping her apart over the video, a rep for the White House said;

“This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event. It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance. Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events.”

Before being handed the ban, Rose reacted to some social media backlash on Monday night, denying her actions were inappropriate and claiming that folks who have a problem with her going topless are just affirming she’s a woman.

Watch the video