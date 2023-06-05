Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 5, 2023 – A middle-aged man who hawks ‘Njugu Karanga’ in Mlolongo town is said to have stabbed and killed a man after a tussle over 10 shillings.

According to a Twitter user who shared a video of the unfortunate incident that happened in the busy town over the weekend, an angry mob accosted the ‘Njugu Karanga’ seller and lynched him.

In the video, the rowdy mob is seen beating the man to a pulp as he tries to run for his dear life.

He was eventually overpowered by the mob and killed.

Watch the video.

Mlolongo a groundnut seller stabs someone to death because of 10 bob and mob also responded and killed him



10 bob 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/OnDyfMK60j — Maliks 🇸🇴 14/09/15/21 (@maliks_88) June 5, 2023

