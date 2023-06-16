Friday, June 16, 2023 – Fresh details have emerged over how Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has been globetrotting without bringing anything tangible to Kenyans.

According to a report, Kuria had travelled out of the country more times than his Foreign Affairs counterpart Alfred Mutua.

While the Ministry of foreign affairs has traditionally been a big spender on foreign travel because it spearheads Kenya’s diplomatic strategy, the trade ministry emerged as a major driver of the increased travel bill.

However, Kuria had defended the frequent trips, citing the critical role of his ministry in opening more trade opportunities for Kenyans abroad.

“In all these tours, I was not sending myself. I was appointed a special envoy by President William Ruto to talk to our neighbours and try to re-establish our leadership in the region and to push through agreements of strategic value to Kenya,” Kuria said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST