Saturday, June 10, 2023 – An electrical engineering student at Sang’alo Institute of Science and Technology in Bungoma has committed suicide.

The body of the deceased student identified as Swalley Chituyi alias DJ Boush Malmoe was discovered in his house.

He allegedly hanged himself after falling into depression.

His death comes at a time when suicide cases are on the rise in the country

May his soul rest in peace.

