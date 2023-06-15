Thursday June 15, 2023 – Toni Kroos has taken a brutal swipe at his former Real Madrid team-mate Eden Hazard, claiming that the £400,000-per-week star ‘let his career die’ at the Bernabeu.

The LaLiga giants, who signed Hazard for £88million from Chelsea in 2019, ended his four-year spell in Madrid by opting to rip up his contract early last week.

After failing to make an impact in the Spanish capital Hazard is now reportedly considering retirement from football at 32. He already called time on his international career in the wake of Belgium’s miserable 2022 World Cup campaign.

Kroos, who has won three LaLiga titles and four Champions League trophies during his nine-year spell at Real Madrid, appeared to reference the Belgian flop while warning Jude Bellingham after his stunning six-year move to the Bernabeu was confirmed on Wednesday.

It is understood Bellingham’s transfer from Borussia Dortmund will guarantee the Bundesliga giants £88.5m, a fee similar to the amount Madrid paid for Hazard’s in 2019 – but will rise to £113.5m because of performance-related add-ons.

‘We had another player who came for a lot of money and basically let his career die,’ he insisted on his podcast Einfach mal Luppen.

‘It was a lot of money, I think everyone would say that wasn’t a good transfer. But let’s be positive.’

During his four injury-plagued seasons at the Bernabeu, Hazard netted a mere seven goals in 76 appearances for the Spanish giants.

Meanwhile, it is understood Bellingham will be unveiled at a presentation ceremony in Madrid on Thursday and will subsequently appear in front of the media.

After the move was confirmed, Bellingham was quickly welcomed to the club by Real star Vinicius Jr who tweeted: ‘Welcome to the best team in the world, @BellinghamJude.

The 19-year-old – who is viewed as a complete midfielder – moved to Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham in 2020 at the age of 16.