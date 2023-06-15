Thursday June 15, 2023 – Hollywood actor, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson say their biggest roles in life isn’t that of always being in blockbuster movies, but actually being grand-parents.

The couple opened up on life as grandparents, saying the key to being loved by their grand-kids is to partake in the same activities they enjoy.

The pair, who have been married since 1988, share two children together: sons Chet, 32, and Truman, 27.

“All you gotta do is love those little brats and they’re better than TV [sic],” Hanks, 66, told Entertainment Tonight. “They’re not little brats, they’re extraordinary young women.”

“They are extraordinary young women,” Wilson, 66, added.

Oscar winner Hanks also has a son Colin, 45, and daughter Elizabeth, 41, from his previous marriage to actress Samantha Lewe.

The pair were married from 1978 until 1987. Lewes died in 2002 following a battle with cancer.

Hanks and Wilson are grandparents to three kids: Colin’s two daughters, Olivia and Charlotte, and Chet’s daughter, Michaiah.

Speaking about life as a grandmother, Wilson says she makes sure that she spends a good amount of time with the kids.

“You got to get on the trampoline with them, you got to get in the pool with them, you got to get on the tennis court, you got to do all the sports,” she told the outlet. “You just got to hang out.”

Adding to her opinion, Hanks said that the best way to get on his grandchildren’s good side is to “make their macaroni and cheese just perfectly.”

Hanks’ son Colin did reveal what it’s like having the “Forrest Gump” actor looking after his kids.

“It would be great if they paid attention to the kids’ bedtime,” Colin joked on “The Today Show” in October 2022, adding that his kids also “get a lot of sugar” when staying with their famous grandpa.

“They need like good, ugly sweater vests,” Colin added. “If they both had those and just some glasses and complained about the temperature, I think we’d be good.”

Speaking to Us Weekly in 2019, Colin said his daughters haven’t yet grasped just how famous their grandfather is.

“They don’t care about him at all,” he told the outlet, adding that when their grandpa visits it’s “like every other playdate with a grandparent.”