Wednesday, June 7, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has turned down an invitation to attend the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park, Nairobi.

In a statement, Raila confirmed that all Azimio principals will not attend the National Prayer Breakfast scheduled for 7th June 2023.

Raila confirmed receiving an invitation to the event but declined the invite citing the need for honesty and humility in matters of prayer for the nation.

“Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party wishes to confirm that its leaders received an invitation to the National Prayer Breakfast scheduled to take place at the Safari Park Hotel tomorrow (today), 7th June 2023.

“We believe the times require that as a country, we should approach our Creator and the Protector of our nation with honesty and humility and also talk to our people truthfully, frankly and boldly on the issues facing the nation today,” Raila said in a statement.

He argued that the National Prayer Breakfast did not offer the environment the country needs to show humility before God, honesty with citizens, and respect between leaders.

He added that the event will dishonor God and the country claiming that leaders will display arrogance, superiority battles, and false hopes to citizens.

“The beauty of our faith is that we answer to an Almighty and Omnipresent God who, over the ages, has answered to prayers offered from the mansions of kings and queens as well as those of neglected people in forgotten parts of the earth,” the statement added.

However, he gave Azimio legislators the green light to attend the event organized by the country’s executive.

President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, will grace the event.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.