Thursday June 15, 2023 – Tickets to see Lionel Messi’s potential debut for Inter Miami have been listed online for $20,000 as prices continue to skyrocket, while the MLS club’s chiefs try to add 3,000 seats to their home stadium.

According to Mail Online, the cheapest resale price for Miami’s Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul on July 21, predicted to be Messi’s first match, has soared 1,034 percent.

At the start of the week, tickets on StubHub stretched from $810 to $20,701.

Inter Miami will add 3,000 seats to its DRV PNK Stadium by August to somewhat cope with the demands to see Messi in action, increasing the capacity to 22,000.

The average listed resale ticket prices for Inter Miami’s away games have also surged by 1,000 percent, according to The Miami Herald, providing a profit boost for other MLS teams.

Searches for ‘Inter Miami tickets’ and ‘Inter Miami season tickets’ spiked by 13,057 percent and 1,215 percent worldwide compared to average levels over the last five years, according to Google Trends via jeffbet.com.

Messi’s signing drew over 150,000 searches for Inter Miami in June, an all-time high in the club’s history. Searches for ‘MLS’ are now at a five-year high, soaring by 322 percent compared to the last 30 days as the signing was announced.