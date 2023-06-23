Friday June 23, 2023 – Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey has approved a potential move to Juventus turning down offers from Saudi Arabia.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Partey’s entourage have reached an agreement with the Serie A club on personal terms.

Juventus had wanted to sign the Ghanaian international two years ago, but were unable to pursue a deal due to the high asking price demanded.

A transfer is now considered more likely with Arsenal willing to sell Partey this summer than avoid losing him on a free when his contract expires in June 2024.

Juventus believe a fee of between €18-20million (£15-17million) could be enough to secure a player loved by manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Allegri believes Partey would allow Paul Pogba to play further forward, allowing the Frenchman able to link up with Juventus’ strikers.

Sky Sport report that Partey has been offered a three-year contract at Juventus, with the midfielder open to a move to Italy after spells in both England and Spain.

According to SportMediaset, Partey is keen to remain in a competitive European league, which is expected to lead to him turning down offers from Saudi Pro League sides.

The Ghana captain joined Arsenal in October 2020 from Atletico Madrid, where he had made 188 appearances over five years with the La Liga side.

Partey has played 99 times for Arsenal, scoring five goals and providing four assists.