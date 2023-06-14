Wednesday, 14 June 2023 – Young Nigerian businesswoman Chiamaka Okafor, better known as Charmzy on social media, was beaten to death by her husband last week.

Before she died, she had reportedly undergone BBL surgery to enhance her beauty.

She was in an abusive marriage, although she appeared to be a happily married woman on social media.

Her husband used to beat her for failing to give birth to a son.

They have two daughters but he wanted a son by all means.

On social media, they looked like a perfect couple.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.