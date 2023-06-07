Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 7, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has done the unimaginable.

This is after he declared that Shakahola Forest in Kilifi County where followers of controversial Pastor Paul Mackenzie were buried would be turned into a national memorial site.

In a statement, Kindiki stated that the aim of converting it into a national memorial site is for Kenyans and the world to remember what happened at Shakahola.

“Shakahola forest, the scene of crime where these grave crimes have been committed can not remain as it was. The Government will convert it into a national memorial, a place of remembrance so that Kenyans and the world do not forget what happened here,” Kindiki stated.

And that is not all, Kindiki also revealed that the government will hold a commemoration service at Shakahola once the body exhumation exercise is concluded.

“Once this exercise is concluded, we shall call a congregation of all believers from all faiths and our national leadership for a commemoration service to secure the sacred right and freedom of worship that has been violated by crooks hiding behind scriptures,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.