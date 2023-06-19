Monday, June 19, 2023 – Renowned human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi, has revealed the reason why President William Ruto is yet to appoint lawyer Miguna Miguna in any position in his government despite campaigning for him.

Miguna was among Kenyans who fearlessly campaigned for Ruto in last year’s elections.

The lawyer, who was then in exile in Toronto, Canada, used his social media accounts (which have millions of followers) to sell ‘hustler gospel’ and attack Raila Odinga, who was then the front runner in the presidential contest.

However, 8 months have passed and Ruto is yet to reward the ‘General’ and is only rewarding his Kalenjin tribesmen and a few Kikuyus.

Commenting on social media on Monday, Mwangi, who is also an award-winning photographer, said Ruto has refused to employ Miguna because the man ‘cannot keep a secret’ and doesn’t respect privacy.

“There is a very simple rule in friendship, and even work relationships, unless your friend or boss commits a crime whatever they do in private is their personal business. Ruto might never employ Miguna because he doesn’t respect privacy,” Mwangi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.