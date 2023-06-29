Thursday, June 29, 2023 – Fresh reports have emerged that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is no longer interested in the Azimio One Kenya Alliance demos and may call off the demos scheduled for July 7, 2023.

This is because the former Premier has realised that he is fighting for people who refused to vote for him during the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

According to a source, Raila Odinga was forced to attend the Azimio meeting at Kamukunji Grounds on Tuesday by Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua and embattled Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni.

“Yes Baba is tired of the demos since those who are complaining today are the ones who elected President William Ruto and they refused to elect him in last year’s presidential election,” said an ODM MP who requested anonymity.

The MP said those who voted for Ruto, especially Mt Kenya residents, will be the most affected by the Finance Bill 2023, since they will close their businesses.

“Mt Kenya voted for Ruto, so let Baba rest at his Karen home as he eats his retirement. They sent him to Bondo during the election,” the MP said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.