Thursday, June 29, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may be forced to rescind his declaration at Kamukunji Grounds that Azimio had quit the bipartisan talks with Kenya Kwanza.

This is after President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza vowed never to let Azimio quit the talks.

According to George Murugara, the co-chair of Kenya Kwanza’s bipartisan team, Azimio cannot pull out of the talks despite Raila Odinga’s declaration at Kamukunji.

He explained that Azimio had signed a framework agreement detailing the exit process, which was not followed when the coalition announced that it had pulled out of the talks on Tuesday, June 27.

Murugara noted that the pronouncement made by Azimio principal Eugene Wamalwa during a political rally in Kamukunji was not binding as it contravened the earlier signed agreement.

“The withdrawal from the talks was made in a public rally. We will only believe if Azimio follows the framework agreement and gives relevant notices as stipulated,” he explained.

Murugara noted that Azimio was free to quit the process should they follow the laid down procedure.

The Tharaka Member of Parliament dismissed Azimio’s accusation that President William Ruto’s team, which he heads, was not honest with the talks.

He noted that they could not engage in the bipartisan talks because they were preoccupied with debating the Finance Act 2023 and the 2023/2024 financial year budget.

At the same time, Murugara threatened Raila Odinga’s Azimio, warning them that should Azimio not return to the negotiating table, the process of selecting a new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) team would kick off in earnest.

“We had requested the selection panel to momentarily pause the process but we have laws in place and the panel will do its job,” he warned Azimio.

The MP further accused Azimio of not being honest with their demands, alluding that they were intentionally sabotaging the process.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.