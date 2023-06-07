Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 7, 2023 – Former Vice President Uncle Moody Awori has been thrown into mourning following the demise of one of his daughters.

Speaker of the Senate Amason Kingi announced Marya Elizabeth Adjibodou’s death on Wednesday.

Prior to his death, Marya was a senior staffer at the Senate assembly. She worked as principal assistant clerk.

“It is with deep sorrow that I notify you of the untimely demise of Mrs Marya Elizabeth Adjibodou, Principal Clerk Assistant I, serving in the Directorate of Legislative and Procedural Services in the Senate,” Kingi announced.

The Late Adjibodou joined the Parliamentary Service on December 6, 2005, as a Personal Assistant in the office of the Vice President and Leader of Government Business.

Then, his father, Moody, served as Former President Mwai Kibaki’s vice president.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.