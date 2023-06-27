Tuesday, June 27, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is Azimio One Kenya Alliance chairman, has continued to represent Kenyans abroad even as Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders continue to abuse him and disrespect him.

Uhuru was expected to attend the Azimio One Kenya Alliance consultation meeting at Kamukunji Grounds on Tuesday, but he sent his apologies as he was abroad.

Uhuru was among African leaders and heads of state who attended a summit in Luanda, Angola, to deliberate on regional responses to the conflict in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The former President was in Angola as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga led a mammoth rally in Nairobi to pressurise the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government to stop overtaxing Kenyans.

The former Premier, in his address, said he will not negotiate onward with Ruto’s government until he addresses the issue of the high cost of living and withdraws the punitive Finance Bill 2023.

