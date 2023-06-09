Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 9, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has finally spoken after Azimio Members of Parliament assaulted nominated MP Sabina Chege on Thursday.

Sabina was assaulted in Parliament when Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, said he will not remove her as Minority Deputy Chief Whip.

Azimio MPs wanted Sabina Chege removed for going to bed with President William Ruto’s regime.

The opposition wing further wanted Sabina to be replaced by Embakasi West MP, Mark Mwenje.

However, Wetangula refused to remove Chege as Deputy Minority Chief Whip over a court order blocking him from doing that.

Azimio MPs were angry with Wetangula’s announcement and during the fracas in Parliament, Sabina Chege was injured.

She was rushed to the hospital and on Friday Gachagua spoke of the shameful incident.

The second in command said it is a big shame for Azimio MPs to beat a woman, saying it is an abomination in the Kikuyu community for a man to be seen beating a woman who happens to be a mother.

“Jana mliumiza Sabina Chege. Mbona mnapiga wamama? Hata wale tulitolea Mahari, we don’t fight them.

“When you fight a woman physically, what kind of man are you?,” Gachagua asked.

