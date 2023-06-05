Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday June 5, 2023 – AC Milan legend, Zlatan Ibrahimovic responded after he was booed by Verona supporters during his retirement speech.

Following AC Milan’s final game of the season, Ibrahimovic announced that he was retiring from football.

The 41-year-old, who was in his third spell at Milan made just four appearances for the club this season due to injury and the last game of his career was actually for Sweden against Belgium in March.

Ibrahimovic, who scored 93 goals in 163 games across his spells at Milan, addressed the San Siro crowd following the 3-1 win over Verona.

However, his speech was interrupted by Verona supporters, who booed him.

Ibrahimovic responded by saying: ‘Keep booing. This is the biggest moment in your year seeing me.’

He then spoke of his strong connection with the Milan supporters.

Ibrahimovic said: ‘I say goodbye to football but not to you.

‘There are too many emotions for me right now. Forza Milan and goodbye.’

‘The first time I came here you gave me happiness, the second time you gave me love.

‘You welcomed me with open arms, you made me feel at home, I will be a Milanista for the rest of my life.’

Ibrahimovic won 34 trophies during his career and scored 62 goals in 122 games for Sweden.

As well Milan, he also played for Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and LA Galaxy.