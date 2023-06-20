Tuesday, June 20, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, has offered Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria a piece of advice after he attacked Nation Media Group (NMG) on Sunday.

The CS attacked NMG after it aired an expose on NTV revealing how Moses Kuria colluded with cartels to import cooking oil duty-free and pocketed Sh 6 billion.

In a tweet, Kuria termed NMG as prostitutes and said the government will no longer advertise with the Aga Khan-owned media house.

“Kwa wale malaya wa Agha Khan pale Nation Centre. You can still advertise auctioneers and funeral announcements. We will not stop those,” Kuria wrote on his Twitter page.

However, in a social media post on Tuesday, Mutahi advised Moses Kuria that he cannot fight the media and win.

The political scientist also admitted that the Kenyan media is corrupt to the core but warned him against mentioning that.

He also urged the uncouth CS not to apologise to the media house because it is corrupt as hell.

“My FREN Moses Kuria: You cannot FIGHT the media and WIN. And it does NOT matter whether you are RIGHT or RIGHT. Yes, the media is CORRUPT to the CORE and FROM the core. But PLEASE do not mention it. Also, do NOT apologise. And to call a dignified WOMAN Malaya is very BAD. Relax,” Mutahi Ngunyi wrote.

