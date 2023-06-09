Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 09 June 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA and blogger, Robert Alai, has accused seasoned media personality, Anne Kiguta, of blackmailing retired president Uhuru Kenyatta’s former personal assistant, Jomo Gecaga, by demanding almost half a billion in child support.

Kiguta wants the court to compel Gecaga to give her Ksh 2.7 Million in monthly child support until their kids reach 18 years.

Alternatively, he can deposit Sh 413 Million to her account as a one-off payment.

According to Alai, Anne is using kids to manipulate Gecaga.

Alai said both parties should take responsibility, adding that the former Citizen TV anchor is being extreme in her demand.

Check out his tweet.

