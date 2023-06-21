Wednesday, 21 June 2023 – A vehicle was reportedly stolen, and some of the parts ‘harvested’ before being abandoned at an estate along Kangundo Road.

According to a security guard, some unknown people brought the car at night and removed the headlights, engine, gearbox, and other parts.

The suspected thugs might be working in cahoots with rogue traders dealing with spare parts business.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.