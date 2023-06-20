Tuesday, 20 June 2023 – A middle-aged man is in police custody after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend.

The incident occurred over the weekend after she hosted the suspect in her house, according to co-tenants of the deceased young lady.

The deceased lady was working as a bar attendant at a popular club.

She broke up with her ex-boyfriend five years ago after he threatened to kill her and relocated to another estate.

The suspect is said to have surrendered to the police after committing the heinous murder.

The deceased lady was very vibrant on social media, especially on TikTok.

Below are the Tik Tok videos that she posted 5 days before she was murdered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.