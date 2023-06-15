Thursday June 15, 2023 – The Third victim of the Nottingham attacks has been named as a school caretaker in his 60s who was stabbed to death ‘as the suspect stole his van.’

The victim, Ian Coates was stabbed to death in the early hours of yesterday sometime after the same attacker fatally knifed 19-year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar at 4am.

After murdering Mr. Coates, the suspect is believed to have stolen his van before driving at pedestrians at a bus stop in Milton Street at 5.30am. Three people were injured, with one in a critical condition in hospital and two suffering minor injuries.

After stopping the white Vauxhall Vivaro van, officers used a Taser to arrest the driver. A 31-year-old man – believed to be a West African migrant with a history of mental health issues – was detained on suspicion of murder and is now in custody.

Mr. Coates’ body was found by a passer-by at 5.30am on Magdala Road, two miles away from where the students were killed on Ilkeston Road.

The killings prompted police to lock down Nottingham city centre over fears of a marauding attacker.

Barnaby’s family paid tribute to him today, describing the talented cricketer as a ‘beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to’.

This comes after it was revealed that the 31-year-old suspect ‘is a West African man, 31, who has legally lived in UK for years’

He is reportedly a low-level drug dealer who was known to police but did not have a criminal record. He is believed to have lived in the UK legally for over a decade with neighbours describing him as a ‘very quiet guy’, according to the Telegraph.

There are also unconfirmed reports that the suspect recently converted to Islam and started attending an Islamic centre close to the scene.

He is also described as having a history of mental health issues.

It was previously suggested that the investigation is turning away from terror and instead focusing on the suspect’s mental state.

The unnamed man is accused of knifing the students before also killing Mr. Coates.

