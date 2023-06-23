Friday, June 23, 2023 – Things may never be the same again for President William Ruto after the Azimio rally in Kamujunji on Tuesday next week.

This is after it emerged that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga went to Poland to hone his skills on how to deal with President William Ruto.

Raila travelled to Poland to join global leaders at a conference organised by Opposition politicians.

Ugandan musician and Opposition leader, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine shared a photo of the former premier in the company of his daughter Winnie Odinga.

Raila and Winnie were keynote speakers at the conference themed ‘Rolling Back Authoritarianism’.

According to Winnie, the meeting was essential, especially for her father, as the discussions centred on the role of the Opposition in protecting democracy and the rights of citizens in their respective states.

“Today we met with opposition leaders and freedom fighters from all over the world in Gdansk Poland for a round table discussion under the theme ‘Rolling Back Authoritarianism’.”

“It’s always great to reconnect and assess the progress of the fight for freedom and democracy internationally. This is a fight we must win,” read the statement in part.

Also present at the event was Raila’s long-term friend and former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo.

The meeting comes ahead of the Azimio rally on Tuesday, where Raila has vowed to fight Ruto to the bitter end over his move to overtax Kenyans and make their lives unbearable following the passage of the draconian Finance Bill 2023.

The Kenyan DAILY POST