Tuesday, June 27, 2023 – President William Ruto’s allies who supported and voted for his punitive Finance Bill, which became law yesterday following the presidential assent, are not having it easy and may regret their decision.

This is after Kenyans labeled them as enemy number one who should not be around people.

After the Emuhaya MP Omboko Milembe was booed and heckled and eventually thrown out of the teachers meeting in Homa Bay for supporting Ruto’s punitive Finance Bill, it was the turn of South Mugirango MP and Minority Whip in the National Assembly Sylvanus Osoro.

This is after angry residents chased him away from Gusii Stadium, where he had gone to cheer Shaban FC, telling him to go to Ruto since he is the one he listens to.

Armed with insulting songs, the residents mocked Osoro to the point that he had to be escorted out of the stadium with an army of police officers out of shame.

Watch the video below

Over there in Kisii County, Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro had to be escorted out of the stadium with a whole police division, after fans politely asked him to go watch Finance Bill FC in Nairobi and leave Shabana FC to those who stand with the people. pic.twitter.com/YQbkNU0yI9 — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) June 27, 2023

