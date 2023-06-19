Monday June 19, 2023 – A music artist is seeking advice on who to choose between his two girlfriends.

“Help a brother, I have two girls that I am currently dating now,” he said in a Facebook post on Monday, June 19.

“They both love me like bad, but am just trying to make a good choice, out of them, the first one is good, she is supportive, she always understand, she care so much, she doesn’t demand too much, and she have a hand work,

but if she is angry with you or she suspect u of anything, they is always a war, even if u apologize, before she accept things as already been destroy, but the second one she is not yet working, she is caring too, and she always have a good plan for the feature, she is loyal, she ask question before getting to action, so guys which one is good to settle down with?”

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articlePastor stands up for his gay son and walks out of church he served for decades after they voted to exclude LGBTQ supporters from the church (VIDEO)
Next articleSchoolgirl, 11, hosted sleepover with friends before her body and that of her family were found lifeless

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply