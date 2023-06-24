Saturday June 24, 2023 – A Canada-based African student has lamented about not having “fun” schooling abroad.

In the video she shared on TikTok, the student noted that she is more focused on balancing her grades than making money.

She also revealed that the course work is crazy and each of them costs $3000 and she would have to repay to re-sit each one she fails.

The student also debunked claims of getting jobs easily abroad.

According to her, even with the little they make abroad, they have other bills to pay as they can’t keep calling home for money.

