Saturday, June 3, 2023 – Popular media personality Betty Kyallo claims she was surprised by how fast her marriage with seasoned TV journalist Dennis Okari collapsed.

Speaking in an interview, the mother of one said that before she got married to Okari, they had been together for four years.

However, their marriage collapsed after just six months.

“I’m still trying to comprehend how it all happened. We were together for four years before getting married, but after just six months, everything fell apart. I can’t help but think there might be something wrong with that white dress,” she said.

She further shared her belief in the African superstition that excessive talk or boasting about something can invite bad luck, suggesting that it could have played a role in her marital woes.

Betty said Okari remains her friend despite the divorce.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.