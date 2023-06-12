Monday June 12, 2023 – A 27-year-old woman, Stella Jumbo has showed off her new mansion a few weeks after gifting herself a 4matic Benz SUV.

The businesswoman took to Facebook on her birthday, June 10, 2023, to share photos of her new house and declared herself the youngest landlady.

“I present to you the youngest and latest landlady in Akwa Ibom state. Happy 27th birthday to me. Latest house owner. Latest Benz owner. Landlady @ 27. Noiseless queen. Queen of doings. I don’t do regular,” she wrote.

THE VERSACE MANSION. WHITE VILLA. SPECIAL 27th BIRTHDAY PRESENT FROM ME TO ME. Congratulations to me. LATEST LANDLADY. It gladdens my heart to announce to my family and friends that today officially marks the beginning of a new era in my life as I reference the love of God upon my self and all that concerns me I owe God the gratitude for this. Becoming a landlady at this age is not a mere feat but it takes all level of great determination and passion for service to get this rightly done.”