Tuesday, June 20, 2023 – A notorious burglar who has been scaling walls in Nairobi apartments in the leafy suburbs and breaking into houses has been giving city residents sleepless nights.

The suspect, identified as “Spiderman’’ was captured on CCTV scaling a wall at a Kilimani apartment before breaking into a house.

One of the victims took to Twitter to lament about the notorious burglar after he broke into his house and stole a Macbook and hard drives.

The burglar was arrested in 2021 and charged in court over the burglary.

He is now back.

Watch the CCTV footage of him in action.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.