Sunday, 11 June 2023 – A cheating wife was caught red-handed by her husband in the company of a man believed to be her mpango wa kando in Baringo.

The aggrieved husband trailed his wife after getting a tip-off that they had been spotted together.

In the trending video, the heartbroken man is seen confronting his wife’s mpango wa kando fuming with rage.

“Nimekwambia uachane na bibi yangu mara ngapi( how many times have I warned you to keep off my wife?,” he is heard saying in the video.

The cheating wife tries to cool down her husband in vain.

She claims that she was just walking when the man believed to be her mpango wa kando approached her.

However, her husband insists that they had planned for the meet-up and unleashes a hot slap on his wife’s mpango wa kando.

Watch the video.

