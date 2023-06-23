Friday, June 23, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has lauded Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, for abusing Nation Media Group.

Kuria, on Sunday, termed the Aga Khan-owned media house journalists Malaya (prostitutes) after they aired an expose on how the Trade CS and his close allies pocketed Sh 6 billion from the importation of 125,000 metric tonnes of edible oil from Malaysia.

“Kwa wale malaya wa Agha Khan pale Nation Centre. You can still advertise auctioneers and funeral announcements. We will not stop those,” Kuria wrote on his Twitter page.

In reaction to Kuria’s uncouth outburst, Gachagua on Friday supported the CS saying he only asked a few questions.

He also called on other leaders to join Kuria in his “accountability calls”.

“Now Moses Kuria amewauliza maswali tatu and you are all over crying. You have seen nothing. We want to ask leaders in this country to join Moses Kuria to hold the press to account.

“They must be accountable to what they write and what they say and if they write lies, they must be countered with facts. There is nobody who is immune to accountability,” Gachagua said.

President William Ruto has also defended Moses Kuria’s utterances citing freedom of expression.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.