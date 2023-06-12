Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 12 June 2023 – An unidentified man has been trending after he was busted trying to pickpocket a lady at the hyped Boyz 11 men concert that was hosted at Uhuru Gardens on Saturday.

It is now emerging that the man is a serial pickpocket who targets unsuspecting revellers in high-end entertainment joints and concerts.

He was captured on CCTV stealing an iPhone at Cavalli Club along Ngong Road.

The victim, Maktejah Brian, shared the CCTV footage after he saw a trending video of him trying to pickpocket a lady at the Boyz 11 Men concert.

Follow the thread below.

Here is the guy getting into Cavalli at that eventful night. Check him out in the cctv video posted in frame 2. In a grey leather like jacket, white shirt.



Video is him walking from Cavalli gate into the building. pic.twitter.com/VTp4x4Bqrl — Maktejah Brian™ 🚘 (@maktejah_) June 11, 2023

Him inside the club following me.



A friend had come looking for me because I was needed kwa parking. You can see me sip my cold WhiteCap behind the guy sitted in yellow tshirt just seconds before I lost my phone in the walkway. He heard I am leaving, so he was following me out. pic.twitter.com/veb80ctduo — Maktejah Brian™ 🚘 (@maktejah_) June 11, 2023

The Kenyan DAILY POST.