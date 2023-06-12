Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 12 June 2023 – An unidentified man has been trending after he was busted trying to pickpocket a lady at the hyped Boyz 11 men concert that was hosted at Uhuru Gardens on Saturday.
It is now emerging that the man is a serial pickpocket who targets unsuspecting revellers in high-end entertainment joints and concerts.
He was captured on CCTV stealing an iPhone at Cavalli Club along Ngong Road.
The victim, Maktejah Brian, shared the CCTV footage after he saw a trending video of him trying to pickpocket a lady at the Boyz 11 Men concert.
