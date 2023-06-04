Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 4, 2023 – Prominent Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is the father of the Housing levy idea he is currently opposing.

In a statement on Sunday, the lawyer said that the opposition leader was the original father behind the housing levy and is on record saying that he will introduce the levy to eradicate slums in Kibra, Mathare, and Kawangware.

“Kenyans please…please…give Hon Raila credit. He was always passionate about the Housing levy,” Ahmednassir said.

He also noted that President William Ruto should also give credit where it is due as it was Raila’s idea, but he is implementing the plan.

“President William Ruto must give credit where it is due. Raila is the father of this idea,” Ahmednassir said.

“The Housing levy was Hon Raila’s brainchild. President William Ruto is just implementing a good idea Raila came up with,“ he added.

On May 18, 2022, Raila, then Azimio’s presidential candidate, announced that he will introduce the elusive housing levy to address the housing shortage in the country should he get elected in the August polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.