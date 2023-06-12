Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 12, 2023 – Kenyans could soon be forced to pay 2.7% of their gross salary to the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) if President William Ruto’s Finance Bill 2023 is passed.

In the proposed National Health Insurance Fund Regulations, 2023, Ruto’s government seeks to have Kenyans who earn more, increase their contributions to national insurance.

If the proposals sail through, Kenyans – especially those who earn above Ksh35,000 – will see their contribution increased to a maximum of Sh2,700 monthly based on their income. Simply put, the more you earn the more you pay.

The new charges will also be in addition to the proposed 3% Housing Fund deduction which has been proposed in the Finance Bill 2023, and which many people have vehemently opposed.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), through Secretary General Davji Atellah, opposed the new rates expounding that many salaried Kenyans were already struggling to make ends meet.

“Civil servants’ medical allowance was removed from payslip to cover NHIF comprehensive services. And now without a medical allowance or salary increases.

“We cannot subject ourselves to extractive action on workers’ payslips,” he stated.

Ruto has defended the new proposals on numerous occasions. According to the Head of State, the new deductions will see a majority of Kenyans who are not employed pay Ksh300 and also help the national insurer achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“Everyone one of us is going to contribute 2.7% of our earnings to NHIF so that we can carry this load of health equally.”

“It does not make sense that the president pays Ksh1,700 every month and the common citizen pays Ksh600 to have NHIF. My salary is Ksh1 million and the bodaboda earns Ksh700,” he stated.

