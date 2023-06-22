Thursday, June 22, 2023 – Third Way Alliance party leader, Dr. Ekuru Aukot, has revealed the day President William Ruto endangered his life and the worst could have happened.

In a video doing rounds, Ruto was seen being driven inside a motor racing car on Wednesday, and this, according to Ekuru Aukot, was endangering the life of the President and the Commander in Chief of Armed Forces.

“This is irresponsible and endangering the president,” Aukot said.

During the ride, Ruto wore full black rally protective attire and was helped to put on a helmet.

His driver, a safari rally professional, drove him at a high speed through the rough, unpaved road.

However, Ruto said the experience was great and a life-changing adventure.

“I have never known something like this exists. I got into the rally car and it was quite something, my stomach almost gave way,” he said.

“It was a wonderful experience, it is great really and absolute madness but it is an experience you cannot forget. The speed, you can hardly see the road, the bends and they are really professional,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.