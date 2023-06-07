Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, 07 June 2023 – Brenda Atieno, the video vixen who came into the limelight after featuring in Bahati’s Adhiambo music video, has set tongues wagging after posting steamy photos.

She paraded her curvy body in sexy lingerie and left little for men to imagine.

Check out the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.