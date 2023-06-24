Saturday June 24, 2023 – This guy called Ayanda Oluwatosin has said that the Bible did not tell women to love their husbands.

He stated this on Facebook on Friday, June 23, after a woman sought for advice on whether to go ahead and marry her man though she doesn’t love him.

“Hi guys, please I need your advice on this, there’s this guy that really cares about me, but the truth is I have no love for him, he is planning for us to get married by December, he is a hard-working, and really cares about me,

I have tried to love him but I can’t, the truth is I have tried looking for any reason to love him back but nothing, the truth is am 29, am just afraid I might end up being unmarried, I don’t know if I get married to him, I might develop feelings in the process, just confused, not know what to do, please will really appreciate your advice, thanks and stay blessed,” she wrote.