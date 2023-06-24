Saturday, June 24, 2023 – Kenyans have been left asking hard questions after President William Ruto’s mother, Mama Sarah Samoei, visited Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii.

The two were said to have discussed issues regarding the development of the county.

“I had the honour of welcoming Gogo Sarah Samoei, the mother of our President, H.E Dr. William Samoei Ruto when she made a courtesy call to my office,” he shared.

However, a section of Kenyans asked the governor to divulge more details of the nature of the meeting, including the development project discussed.

“You could have talked about something like charity organisations and environmental conservation. What type of development did you discuss?” one comment read.

On the other hand, the governor was praised for engaging Mama Sarah to enhance services in the county.

“Amazing, strong and energetic, wise and prayerful mother. Thank you, governor Chelilim,” one stated.

The residents, nonetheless, highlighted more issues that needed to be addressed, arguing that some were entrenched in the governor’s manifesto.

Among the grievances raised was improving the welfare of the boda boda sector.

“The boda sector needs to be vetted afresh. Some rogue riders are pretending to carry passengers only to rob them.

“Move with speed governor and restore sanity,” a concerned resident stated while praising Bii for hitting the ground running after his inauguration.

Mama Sarah’s last public appearance was at the Nairobi National Park on Saturday, March 11, where she enjoyed a game drive and a meal at the park alongside some family members.

