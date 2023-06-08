Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday June 8, 2023 – Police in Texas, USA are searching for a group of teenagers that were filmed attacking two clerks that work for supermarket chain, 7-11 after they refused to sell a cigar to an underage girl.

According to the Mesquite Police Department, Texas, the girl had tried to purchase the cigarette at the 7-Eleven on Faithon P. Lucas Boulevard on Saturday night, June 3 but was denied, Fox News reported.

She left the store but returned with several other teenagers around 9 p.m. who then assaulted the employees, police said.

Video footage of the incident that circulated on social media, shows the girl yelling at a clerk behind the counter. Some of the posse can be seen hopping over the counter and hitting the clerk in the face.

Other members of the group can be seen hurling store items at the clerk. Another clerk tried to intervene but was also attacked by the group, according to police.

Both employees suffered injuries to their faces during the assault but they refused receiving medical attention when police arrived at the store.

No arrests have been made, the department said.