Monday June 5, 2023 – Matty Healy kissed a male security guard on the lips during a concert in Denmark over the weekend amid reports of his romance with singer, Taylor Swift.

The singer — who has notoriously made out with strangers during his band’s live shows, previously said he stopped kissing fans out of respect for Swift.

But while performing his group’s hit “Robbers” at the 2023 NorthSide Festival in Eskelunden, Healy got on his knees and shared an intimate moment with a staff member.

Fan videos of the interaction show the security guard smiling and throwing his hands in the air after kissing the rockstar.

Watch the video below

Matty Healy shared a kiss with the security guard at The 1975 concert tonight.



pic.twitter.com/fla59kgtey — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 3, 2023