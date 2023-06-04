Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday June 3, 2023 – Singer, Taylor Swift has surpassed her colleagues Beyonce and Madonna to become the 2nd richest self-made woman in music.

Swift has an estimated net worth of $740 million, according to a list Forbes published Thursday, June 1

The 33-year-old has surpassed Madonna, who reportedly has a net worth of $580 million, as well as Beyoncé at $540 million.

Swift occupies the No. 34 spot overall on the “America’s Richest Self-Made Women” list,, including No. 13 Oprah Winfrey ($2.5 billion), and No. 1 seed Diane Hendricks ($15 billion) of ABC Supply, the largest wholesale distributor of roofing materials in the US.

Swift’s net worth can only grow as she continues her “Eras Tour,” which controversially crashed Ticketmaster website when tickets went on sale last year.

Meanwhile, Rihanna, who is a billionaire thanks to her Fenty Beauty makeup company, takes the top music spot on the “Richest Self-Made Women” list with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion, a double on Taylor Swift’s figure.

Rihanna is listed as No. 20 overall on the “America’s Self-Made Women” list.