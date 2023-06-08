Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday June 8, 2023 – Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were reportedly ‘never boyfriend and girlfriend’ despite claims they were ‘madly in love.’

The singer, 33, and The 1975 rocker, 34, shocked the world when their romance was revealed in May, amid speculation they had already been dating for weeks- but a friend close to the star confirmed Taylor was ‘single’ again on Monday.

Now, it has been claimed the romance was never as serious as many believed, that the pair were never even exclusive, and that Taylor and Matty will return to being friends – despite reports they were ‘madly in love’ and planning to move in together.

A source told People: ‘She had fun with him, but it was always casual. They are no longer romantically involved.”

Another insider said: ‘They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun. There is no drama, and who knows what could happen again. It was a good time and ran its course.

‘Taylor is doing great — her focus right now is her tour. Since Matty is touring too, they won’t be able to see each other at all. They have been friends for years and decided to just go back to being friends. Nothing complicated happened. It’s just life.’

A third source said the pair ‘still care for one another’ and are ‘still friends.’

Further sources added to Page Six that Taylor was ‘letting off steam’ with the brief romance after her ‘stifling’ romance with Alwyn and that she will ‘not be writing albums’ about Matty,

They said: ‘Everyone who really knows her has been saying all along that this was a fun, good time thing that would last as long as it lasted and would be no big deal once it was done

‘She will not be writing albums about this one. It was a summertime thing. Does everyone have amnesia about Tom Hiddleston? Jesus Christ.

‘She’s allowed to let off some steam and sow her oats afterwards without people claiming first that she’s head over heels and then that she’s breaking up with the guy. It’s not a breakup. It’s a natural evolution of a fun little thing whose moment is over.’

She and Matty were last seen together on May 25 in New York City. The split also comes three days after Matty was seen kissing a male security guard at a Denmark concert.

The performer was initially linked to Swift following their first meeting, which took place in 2014.

