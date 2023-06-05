Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday June 5, 2023 – Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have reportedly split following a two-months relationship.

The Lover singer, 33, and The 1975 rocker, 34, shocked the world when their romance was revealed in May, amid speculation they had already been dating for weeks- but now a friend close to the star has confirmed Taylor is ‘single’ again. It is not clear why the pair have split.

The new romance had come after the star’s break-up with her beau of six years, Joe Alwyn.

She and Matty were last seen together on May 25 in New York City. The split also comes three days after Matty was seen kissing a male security guard at a Denmark concert.

The performer was initially linked to Swift following their first meeting, which took place in 2014.

Matty had been seen publicly supporting the singer on her The Eras Tour, shooting the star loving glances as he attended her Nashville concerts.

The pair were also seen in NYC numerous times, leaving a recording studio and heading for dinner with her pals, Margaret Qualley, Phoebe Bridgers and Zoe Kravitz.

The rocker was previously in relationships with singers Halsey and FKA Twigs, and he separated from the latter in 2022.