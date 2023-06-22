Thursday June 22, 2023 – Singer Harrysong has jokingly told his wife, Alex, that he is going to marry a second wife.

The Afro singer made the joke while celebrating his wife as she turns a year older on June 21.

In a post shared on his Instastories, he hailed his wife for being a ‘sweet woman’ and a ‘good woman’ but added that he is still going to marry a second wife.

