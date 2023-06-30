Friday June 30, 2023 – British supermodel, Naomi Campbell has become a mother for the second time.

The model, 53, announced the news with an adorable picture of the child’s hand, confirming that she had welcomed a boy.

Her caption read: ‘My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God , blessed ! Welcome Babyboy.’

‘It’s never too late to become a mother.’

Naomi became a first-time mum at the age of 51 in May 2021.

Speaking to British Vogue in February last year, while posing with her daughter for a cover shoot, the model confirmed that she is her biological child.

‘She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child,’ she said.

The runway star, who has kept her daughter out of the limelight, described her firstborn as a ‘dream’ child.

Speaking to BBC’s Hardtalk, the runway queen revealed shortly after her birth: ‘I’m really lucky. I think I have a dream child. She is wonderful. She’s so very independent already.

‘Very smart, alert. Sleeps 12 hours. A good girl.’