Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – A family in Murang’a has lost their loved ones in a few months.

It all started when their family vehicle lost control and landed on top of their homestead, leading to the death of a young girl in the family called Njoki.

Njoki was in the vehicle with another family member, who escaped death by a whisker.

Njoki’s father died three weeks after she was buried.

He just collapsed and died.

Yesterday, the same family lost their firstborn son after he fell sick.

Is the family jinxed or what is happening?

