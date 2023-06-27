Tuesday, June 27, 2023 – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has faulted President William Ruto after he announced that he has disbursed Ksh110 billion which the national government owed counties.

In a statement, Ledama wondered why governors believe that it is Ruto who gives money to counties.

The ODM senator told the President that he does not own the country and it’s Parliament that allocates funds to county governments.

“Why on earth would governors led by my brothers from Maasai Land believe that William Ruto is the one who gives counties money? This habit of co-dependency must stop! Don’t hate yourself so much that you have to please everyone all the time.”

“Parliament allocates funds to both levels of government – Ruto does not own Kenya stop your lies,” said Ledama.

On Sunday, during a church service in Kajiado County, Ruto stated that he has cleared all the money that his government had delayed disbursing to counties.

“Governors were complaining to me earlier this year that I have delayed disbursing county funds, but I told them I will not borrow beyond to send the funds. Today I have paid all the money owed to all counties, no county is owed by the national government any money,” said Ruto.

“Last year they crossed with money owed to the counties, this year I said I will not cross to a new financial year with anybody’s debt,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.